Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 5th March 2020).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD610 (+1.7%) / $654 (+1.7%) (weekly change) (-7.4% and -6.7% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 10.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD31.3 bn ($25.8 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- The Center for Banking Studies at the Central Bank of Iraq organized a seminar titled Governance of Governmental Banks, presented by Dr. Khawla Talib Al-Asadi, former General Manager of the Rafidain Bank. The symposium included several axes on the importance of structuring and governing banks to manage their risks, the importance of automating operations, and developing internal control systems. (CBI)
- ISX suspended trading of Elaf Islamic Bank (BELF) starting Mar. 5, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 10, 2020 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements.
- Al-Ameen Financial Investment (VAMF) held its GA on Mar. 5, 2020 to elect 5 new original and 5 alternative board members.
- The legal procedures of adjusting article 1 of The Light Industries (ITLI) company contract has been completed and the company has changed its name from The Light Industries to Light and Mining Industries (ITLI).
