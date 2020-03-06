New Novel from Former IBN Expert Blogger

By Padraig O'Hannelly.

Former IBN Expert Blogger Madeleine White has just published a new work of fiction, inspired in part by her experiences in Iraq.

Set at the end of our world, "Mother of Floods" immerses the reader in a brave new world of 24/7, self-sustaining algorithms, showing how individual choices can lead to powerful ripple effects, "if only we have the courage to collectively hit the reset button".

The novel will be launched digitally on International Women's Day, 8th March, and will be available from bookshops in US, UK and Canada from 22nd April.

It can be ordered / pre-ordered from Amazon by clicking here.

All at Iraq Business News congratulate Madeleine on a wonderful achievement!