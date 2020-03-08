Japan, UNESCO agreement on Job Creation for Youth in Mosul

The Japanese Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Hashimoto Naofumi (pictured), and Representative of UNESCO to Iraq, Mr. Paolo Fontani, on Tuesday 3rd of March 2020 signed an agreement in Baghdad in support of the project to support job creation for youth in Mosul.

The project aims to foster sustainable job creation for youth supporting the return of IDPs through quality TVET training for skilled construction workers.

The project will be implemented in synergy with other UNESCO activities under the umbrella initiative 'Revive the Spirit of Mosul' to coordinate international efforts in revitalizing educational and cultural institutions in Mosul, in close cooperation with the Government and the people of Iraq. This project will have linkages to the EU project "Reviving Mosul and Basra Old Cities".

Director and Representative of UNESCO Iraq Office praised this innovative contribution:

"UNESCO is very grateful to the Government and the people of Japan. The project will empower young people in Mosul through supporting employment and self-employment and reduce the likelihood of marginalization and extremism."

Ambassador Hashimoto highlighted:

"Japan has recently decided new assistance package for Iraq amounting to USD 41 million including this project as assistance for youth in Mosul. With this package, the total amount of Japan's assistance to the people affected by the crisis reaches USD 540 million since 2014.

"I hope that the assistance from the Government and people of Japan will help foster sustainable job creation for youth in Mosul in reconstruction efforts".

Japan has long been a valued donor to UNESCO in Iraq. In 2019, the Government of Japan supported the project "Voices of the children of Old Mosul: the rehabilitation and management of primary schools in historic urban context emerging from conflict".

The project lays the ground for a holistic approach to the prevention of violent extremism in primary education with the provision of training to support the four key elements that influence the experience of children's learning: parents, teachers, school principals and school policies and procedures.

(Source: UN)