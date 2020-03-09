By Shelly Kittleson for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq's Falcon Intelligence Cell wants to root out corruption

"Terrorism generates corruption and corruption generates terrorism," stressed Abu Ali al-Basri in his soft-spoken but acutely focused voice.

Basri leads Iraq's elite Falcon Intelligence Cell, which was created to focus on extremist groups including Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (IS). The counterterrorism intelligence unit has become better known after some high-profile cases and successes in recent years.

Basri told Al-Monitor in a Baghdad interview in late February 2020 that the unit has also at times been involved in corruption cases linked to terrorism.

