$22m Order for US Trucks in Iraq

By John Lee.

The U.S. Army has awarded Navistar Defense foreign military sales contract delivery orders valued at $21.97 million for 134 Medium Tactical Vehicles (MTV).

The orders are comprised of 4x4 cargo vehicles, 6x6 general transport trucks (GTT), 6x6 GTT vehicles with material handling equipment (MHE), and 6x6 30-ton wreckers, along with spare parts and technical data.

Ted Wright, chief executive officer, said:

"Navistar Defense is proud to deliver additional Medium Tactical Vehicles to Iraqi security forces. Providing vehicles to allied forces is an important part of our strategy to grow our business. Since 2004, we've delivered more than 7,000 military vehicles to the Iraqi Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Defense. This versatile and cost-effective platform, which shares commonality with their existing fleet, will support a variety of mission requirements."

Most of the production will take place at Navistar Defense's assembly plant located in West Point, Mississippi.

(Source: Navistar)