Navigate

Navigation

Iraq has a New Prime Minister. What next?

By on 21st March 2020 in Politics

By Ranj Alaadin, for Brookings Institution. The opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq has a new prime minister. What next?

Iraq has a new prime minister-designate, almost three weeks after the previous nominee - Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi - failed to secure parliamentary approval for his cabinet.

The new figure, Adnan al-Zurfi, is a veteran of the Iraqi opposition and a long-time member of the ruling class who worked closely with the Coalition Provisional Authority (CPA) during the U.S. occupation of Iraq.

A stern personality, he has a checkered and violent history with many of the people and groups with which the U.S. is currently clashing.

The full report can be read here.

Related posts:

Iraqi President visits UK Prime Minister Giving Iraq's Next Prime Minister Space to Succeed Profiles of Prime Minister Designate Parliament Approves Prime Minister's Resignation
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply