By Ranj Alaadin, for Brookings Institution. The opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq has a new prime minister. What next?

Iraq has a new prime minister-designate, almost three weeks after the previous nominee - Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi - failed to secure parliamentary approval for his cabinet.

The new figure, Adnan al-Zurfi, is a veteran of the Iraqi opposition and a long-time member of the ruling class who worked closely with the Coalition Provisional Authority (CPA) during the U.S. occupation of Iraq.

A stern personality, he has a checkered and violent history with many of the people and groups with which the U.S. is currently clashing.

