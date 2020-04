By Dr Renad Mansour and Glada Lahn, for the Royal Institute for International Affairs (Chatham House). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



Same Old Politics Will Not Solve Iraq Water Crisis

Addressing Iraq's water crisis should be a priority for any incoming prime minister as it is damaging the country's attempts to rebuild.

But successive governments have allowed the problem to fester.

Click here to read the full story.