Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) Tech forum Video Conference

Monday 27th April, 2:00 - 2:45 pm UK time.

Topic:

To discuss the adoption and benefits of Fintech and Cyber Tech and likely impact on the Iraqi economy, based on experiences elsewhere.

Speakers:

Hugo Rousseau: program mgr financial services TechUK (the UKs largest Tech association)

(the UKs largest Tech association) Yazen Altimimi: MD ZainCash - Iraq's largest telecom operator and online transactor

- Iraq's largest telecom operator and online transactor Botan Osman: CEO of Restrata , Software & services focused on safety, security & crisis management

, Software & services focused on safety, security & crisis management Ian Taylor: Governmental Director of Mastercard Europe .

. Ashley Goodall - IBBC (Chair)

Hugo Rousseau to provide an overview from UK of Fintech and Cyber in relation to dynamics of the Tech economy, and its benefits to UK plc, and likely benefits to Iraq.

Ian Taylor to provide insights into Mastercard digital operations and how they use Fintech to work with Govt and Financial service providers, and the likely opportunities for Iraq.

Yazen Alminimi - overview of Digital / Fintech operation in Iraq and how Zain's online payments are being adopted - challenges and opportunities in Iraqi market and role of the Central bank?

Botan Osman - how software coupled with an outsourced response can remotely manage operations & increase visibility during a crisis to help companies continue operations in Iraq.

General discussion: 10 Minutes

Please submit any questions you might have in advance for speakers to: [email protected]

Total time- 45 minutes.

Please register using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jVTT3VMpT0CQw1a__meuyA

(Source: IBBC)