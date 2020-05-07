Recon Wins Contract at Garraf Oilfield

China's Recon Technology has announced that it has signed a $2.8-million engineering and construction service subcontract with Grand Energy Development Limited on a heavy oil transportation system project (the "Project") at the Garraf oilfield in Iraq for the services that Recon has provided.

Pursuant to the subcontract, Recon shall carry out all the engineering design services, provide the technical support to the procurement, construction, commissioning activities and provide the training services of the heavy oil transportation system project.

Garraf oilfield is located in the province of Thi Qar, Iraq, approximately 5km north-west of Al-Refaei city and 85km north of Nasiriya city. The oilfield is 17.5km long and 5.5km wide. It is estimated to hold 1.3 billion barrels of oil reserves.

Based on the Final Development Plan approved by the Government of Iraq in 2018, the oilfield is undergoing further development in stages to achieve crude oil production of 230,000 barrels per day by the end of 2020.

As part of the Project, the heavy oil pipeline with a total intended capacity of 275,000 barrels per day will be built to support the Garraf production target. By providing the services under the Project, Recon has played an important role in building the heavy oil pipeline.

Shenping Yin, co-founder and CEO of Recon said:

"With advanced technique and wide experiences in the automation and digitalization of oil and gas industry, Recon has a relatively competitive advantage in the engineering design and construction businesses in oilfield segment.

"With the successful completion of the project, we expect to construct more oilfield projects and hope to help more oilfields reduce costs and maintain yields at a healthy level in the near future."

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) is China's first non-state-owned oil and gas field service company listed on NASDAQ.

(Source: Recon)