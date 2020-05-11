IBBC joins World Free Zones (FZO) as observer partner

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) is delighted to announce a new partnership as observers with FZO, the international association of World Free Zones.

World Free Zones Organization (World FZO) is the strongest, most active free-zone organization in the world. IBBC and its members can access strategic objectives, make connections that matter, and engage with the industry's most powerful insights, resources and tools.

Samira Samez membership engagement manager, explains that FZO HQ is in Dubai, with over 2000 FZO members globally, in Middle East ( Esp GCC) , India, China, North and South America, Africa, Europe and Central Asia they represent the leading association in their field.

IBBC members can access their knowledge platform, Consulting capabilities on Government, Marketing and business models, as well as reports from the library on setting up Free Zones, Guidance, and benefits to economic growth. Finally, the FZO hold an annual conference, set for Jamaica in 2021. Currently FZO are not in Iraq, but hope to establish as some stage, to support economic growth and business diversity.

Dr Samir Hamrouni.Ceo of FZO said:

"As the single global voice of free zones around the globe, we are proud to count amongst our membership over 640 entities in 130 countries. We are delighted to welcome the Iraq Britain Business Council as our latest member and look forward to working with them to further develop the Iraqi free zones and grow trade across Iraq and the rest of the world."

Christophe Michels, MD, IBBC said:

"IBBC and FZO together are able to provide mutually supportive business opportunities for our members around the world and for FZO members to consider Iraq as an investment opportunity'

For more information please contact [email protected]

(Source: IBBC)