Prominent Iraqi Analyst Shot Dead in Baghdad

Unknown assailants shot dead a well-known Iraqi analyst near his home in a rare high-profile killing in the Iraqi capital, reports said.

Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on Hisham al-Hashimi [Husham al-Hashemi], 47, outside his home in the Zeyouneh area of Baghdad, a family member said, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons. The family member heard five shots fired.

Security officials, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said he was later pronounced dead at a hospital, AP reported.

Al-Hashimi was a well-connected security analyst who appeared regularly on Iraqi television and whose expertise was sought out by government officials, journalists, and researchers.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Hashimi's killing.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi issued a statement offering his condolences. Iraq's state paramilitary organization called for an investigation of his death.

