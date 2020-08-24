Mousa Jiyad Questions Norwegian Tanker Deal

By John Lee.

Iraq Business News Expert Blogger, Ahmed Mousa Jiyad, has demanded an investigation into Iraq's reported contract to buy tankers from a Norwegian company.

The Ministry of Oil announced on 18th August that the Iraqi Oil Tankers Company (IOTC) had concluded a contract with Norway's Batservice Mandal [Båtservice Mandal AS] to build two oil tankers.

According to Mr Jiyad, the company has no experience in building ships of this sort, and filed for bankruptcy last year.

