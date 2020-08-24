Navigate

Navigation

Mousa Jiyad Questions Norwegian Tanker Deal

By on 24th August 2020 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq Business News Expert Blogger, Ahmed Mousa Jiyad, has demanded an investigation into Iraq's reported contract to buy tankers from a Norwegian company.

The Ministry of Oil announced on 18th August that the Iraqi Oil Tankers Company (IOTC) had concluded a contract with Norway's Batservice Mandal [Båtservice Mandal AS] to build two oil tankers.

According to Mr Jiyad, the company has no experience in building ships of this sort, and filed for bankruptcy last year.

The full text of Mr Jiyad's statement (in Arabic) can be read below:

Related posts:

Norwegian Firm to build Oil Tankers for Iraq Mousa Jiyad: Transparency in the Iraqi Petroleum Sector Jiyad: Oil Market Collapse Damages the Iraqi Economy Jiyad: EITI Restores Iraq’s Compliance Status
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply