IBBC and AMAR to hold Iraqi CSR panel with major companies on 3rd September.

'HOW COMPANIES AND COMMUNITIES CAN ALL BENEFIT FROM CSR PROGRAMMES, WITH REFERENCE TO AMAR FOUNDATION'S WORK.'

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC), its YEN (Young Executive Network) and AMAR Foundation, are holding an online panel to discuss CSR -- Corporate Social Responsibility -- in Iraq, with particular reference to the work of the AMAR Foundation, and the investment in CSR from some of the region's most successful companies.

CSR is an established concept in the UK where companies include their activities in annual reports, and accounting practices. IBBC is keen to demonstrate that this is an activity that all businesses can aspire to and especially to encourage Iraqi companies to engage with CSR activity to support their local communities, workers, and society in general. At a time when Government budgets are tight, the private sector can provide leadership and resources to civic society in the form of expertise, volunteers, training, and direct investment.

Mr Zaid Elyaseri, country manager for Iraq, BP, will be discussing the work and projects BP are investing in in Iraq, and their attitude to CSR. Christina El Khoury, enterprise director for development at Mastercard is explaining the importance of Financial inclusion and Mastercard's donation options, and Peter Turner, Senior Vice president of SKA will present how SKA provides expertise and support as an SME, Baroness Nicholson, president of IBBC will be speaking of her work with the AMAR Foundation.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R4DP5suqQFSreD6ckiC79Q

For more information please contact london@webuildiraq.org.