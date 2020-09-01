KAPITA launches Iraqi Angel Investor Network

KAPITA launches the first Iraqi dedicated Angel Network

The Iraqi entrepreneurship ecosystem receives a major boost with the launch of the first Iraqi angel investors network

KAPITA is launching Iraq's first Angel Investor Network - IAIN ( https://iraqangels.net/ ) that is dedicated to connecting startups with angel investors in order to develop the Iraqi entrepreneurship ecosystem. The network is sponsored by the German Government through GIZ (German Agency for International Cooperation).

The network is the first attempt at an institutionalized investment vehicle for Iraqi startups. It helps founders access the knowledge, experience and connections they require, along with funding to scale and grow their business. The network is also technically supported by the World Bank.

It has some of the most prominent Iraqi angel investors including Shwan Taha and Mohammed Khudairi; both of whom have recently invested in the leading e-commerce platform in Iraq - Miswag. The network also includes Yazen Abu Galal, Amar Shubar and Ahmed Tabaqchali, in addition to a group of distinguished Iraqi entrepreneurs and leading businessmen.

Mujahid Waisi, the CEO and founder of KAPITA has played a key role in shaping up the ecosystem of Iraq. He commented:

"The Iraqi ecosystem has grown and expanded rapidly over the past few years, Kapita aims to support startups along their journey from incubation to funding."

Ali Al Suhail, the Fund Manager at the Network and who has recently completed his MBA at London Business School added:

"Access to finance remains one of the key issues facing Iraqi entrepreneurs, the network will provide startups with an institutionalized path to access capital for all Iraqi entrepreneurs".

Active investors in the Iraqi Angel Investors Network:

Shwan Ibrahim Taha, Chairman of Rabee Securities

Mohammed Khudairi, Managing Partner of Khudairi Group

Yazen Abu Gulal, Managing Partner at YAG Capital

Dr. Alaa J Mousa, CEO of EarthLink Telecommunications

Jaafar Al Musawi, CEO of Atlas Plast

Mohamed Al-Hakim, General Manager of Careem in Iraq and Jordan

in Iraq and Jordan Bahaaddin Salim, Co-founder and CEO of NASS Al-Iraq Holding

Hasan Al-Yassen, CEO of Baghdad Gate Services

Ali Tariq, Executive Director at Iraqi Private Banks League

Nour Sabri, Associate Partner at IBM

Omar Al-Handal, Asset Management Executive at Al-Handal International Group

Hadi Al-Haidari, CEO of Rawnaq Aldur Company

Ali Beyatli, Owner of Green Hills

Amar Shubar, Partner at Management Partner

Ahmed Tabaqchali, Economic Expert

Samer Abed, Managing Director at PetrolLog Technologies

Halat Aziz,

Rawaz Raouf, Commercial and Regulatory Advisor at Fanoos Telecom

Zaid Fadhel, Founder of Iraqi Cinema

Mohammed Shaikley, Senior Director of Investments and M&A at AMEA Power

Ammar Al Sharifi, Managing Director ALTAYM General Trading Ltd.

About Kapita

Kapita is a private sector development company that aims to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through investment, research, incubation/acceleration, and market development programs. It has recently announced the graduation of 20 startups from its incubation program "Orange Corners Baghdad" in collaboration with the Netherland government and is currently accepting applications for the next edition of the program. Kapita is also running an accelerator program in partnership with GIZ and AsiaCell that focuses on scaling and growing existing startups.

For more information visit, http://www.kapita.iq/

(Source: Kapita)