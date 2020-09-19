Iraq to Negotiate Water Share with Iran, Turkey

Iraq Forms Delegation to Negotiate Water Share with Iran, Turkey

The Iraqi Foreign Relations Committee in Parliament formed a special delegation headed by the Minister of Water Resources, Mahdi Rashid Al-Hamdani, to resolve the water file with Iran and Turkey.

The committee's rapporteur, MP Iqbal Abdul Hussein, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been informed of the formation of the delegation under the direction of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

"The negotiations delegation will seek to have serious solutions to releasing the shared water, and not establishing more dams, which have turned a number of regions in Iraq into deserts, as well as cut off a lot of water from agricultural areas," she added.

The committee stressed on the importance that the negotiating team succeeds in resolving the water crisis and using economic relations "as a means to pressure Iran and Turkey" to resolve the water file.

(Source: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)