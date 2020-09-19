Iraqi Govt to Collect Data on "Ghost Workers"

By John Lee.
The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, at which it discussed how to improve the organisation of the public sector.
The Prime Minister asked the Minister of Planning to form and lead a working group responsible for collecting data that will count the number of active state employees.
The working group, chaired by the Minister of Planning, Khaled Battal Al-Najm, will include the following members:
- The Prime Minister's Advisor
- A representative of the Financial Supervision Bureau
- Director General of the Central Bureau of Statistics
- A representative of the Ministry of Trade
- A representative of the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs
- A representative from the Ministry of Interior
- A representative from the Ministry of Defense.
(Source: Govt of Iraq)
No comments yet.