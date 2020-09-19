Navigate

Iraqi Govt to Collect Data on "Ghost Workers"

By on 19th September 2020 in Politics

By John Lee.

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, at which it discussed how to improve the organisation of the public sector.

The Prime Minister asked the Minister of Planning to form and lead a working group responsible for collecting data that will count the number of active state employees.

The working group, chaired by the Minister of Planning, Khaled Battal Al-Najm, will include the following members:

  • The Prime Minister's Advisor
  • A representative of the Financial Supervision Bureau
  • Director General of the Central Bureau of Statistics
  • A representative of the Ministry of Trade
  • A representative of the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs
  • A representative from the Ministry of Interior
  • A representative from the Ministry of Defense.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)

