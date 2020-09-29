Challenges facing Kadhimi's Economic Reform Project

By Mustafa Saadoun for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Significant challenges face Kadhimi's economic reform project

Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government is working on presenting an economic reform plan in the coming days, at a time when Iraq faces complex economic crises most notably related to the need to secure $3.6 billion per month in salaries for about 6.5 million employees and retirees, a government source told Al-Monitor.

