Challenges facing Kadhimi's Economic Reform Project

29th September 2020

Significant challenges face Kadhimi's economic reform project

Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government is working on presenting an economic reform plan in the coming days, at a time when Iraq faces complex economic crises most notably related to the need to secure $3.6 billion per month in salaries for about 6.5 million employees and retirees, a government source told Al-Monitor.

