Bank Boss to Represent IBBC in Iraq

Mr Haider Al Shamaa has been appointed as IBBC Member Representative in Iraq and to the IBBC Executive Committee.

Mr Shamaa is the Chairman of the International Islamic Bank a long standing member and supporter of the IBBC. As the Member Representative of IBBC in Iraq he will lead our discussions with the Iraqi Chambers of Commerce and other professional bodies and interact with Government entities in country.

Christophe Michels, MD of IBBC commented:

"Mr Haider Al Shamaa is an incredibly successful businessman who has set new standards in banking in Iraq and is a model employer. We have been working closely together for some years now and I am confident that he will greatly add to the influence of IBBC in his new role."

(Source: IBBC)