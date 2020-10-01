Lockheed Martin wins $19m Iraq Contract

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has been awarded a $19,294,391 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Iraq Integrated Air Defense System contractor logistics support (CLS).
The contract provides for follow on CLS sustainment support to include subject matter expert support, engineering support, return and repair and in country assessment visits.
Work will be performed in Iraq; and Syracuse, New York, and is expected to be completed June 6, 2023.
(Source: US Dept of Defense)
Another corrupt cost plus contract! Iraqi Gov are ass kissing tarators. All the destructions which Iraq has suffered all based on LIES No reparation's nor a formal apology low life hypocrite Obama. He sure has bought a Misérables change to the Iraqi people. Not to mention that over 1Million Iraqi people has died and Obama became a $Billionare.
Great Democracy?