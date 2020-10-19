New USAID-funded Business Accelerator in Iraq

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Top Mountain have launched a Business Accelerator Project to assist micro, small, medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) in Iraq to provide immediate assistance to help their business recover, develop, and grow.

In support of this effort, Top Mountain will distribute USAID-funded grants to 15 Iraqi businesses. These grants will help support MSMEs in a wide array of areas, including business development, revenue generation, job creation, productivity, and recovery from COVID-19.

Businesses can apply for a Business Accelerator grant through an online application form on Top Mountain and USAID Iraq social media pages. To benefit from a grant, businesses must be 100% Iraqi-owned, be registered in Iraq (including the Kurdistan Region) for at least one year and have between 2 to 50 employees.

This unique project will complement the ongoing USAID-funded Business Incubator and Employment Program implemented by Top Mountain that has to date delivered employability, information and communication technology, and business management skills training to over 650 beneficiaries.

USAID is the world's premier international development agency and a catalytic actor driving development results. The USAID-funded Business Accelerator Project implemented by Top Mountain is part of USAID's broader New Partnership Initiative (NPI), which aims to build the capacity of local organizations and assist populations in Iraq recovering from the genocide perpetrated by the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Top Mountain is a consulting firm based in Iraq that focuses on stabilization, economic development, and promoting employment and entrepreneurship. The Business Incubator and Employment Program together with the new Business Accelerator project is aligned with Top Mountain's mission to support economic development and stability in Iraq.

(Source: Top Mountain)