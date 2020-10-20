Kuwaiti Firm to provide Passenger Services at Baghdad Airport

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) has contracted Kuwait's National Aviation Services (NAS) to upgrade and operate passenger-handling services and processes at the Baghdad International Airport.

NAS will extend its expertise and resources at the Babylon and Samara passenger terminals as well as the international transit halls. NAS will also be responsible for the refurbishment and upgrade of infrastructure and facilities, installation of new equipment, and implementation of all required technology solutions at the two terminals.

Hassan El-Houry, Group CEO of NAS said:

"We are excited to collaborate with the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) on upgrading and operating passenger handling services at the Baghdad International Airport. As Baghdad International Airport is the main international gateway for Iraq and the Middle East, this cooperation is key to the development of the Iraqi aviation industry and growth of the local economy.

"We are committed to investing not only into physical resources and technology but also into the recruitment and training of local talent. This will provide employment opportunities and alternative career options for the Iraqi youth. We aim to utilize our experience and expertise to bring world class services and infrastructure to the Baghdad International Airport by introducing global standards with local understanding."

The new partnership will also contribute to development of neighborly ties between Iraq and other countries.

The two terminals serve all major airlines flying in and out of the country, making NAS the exclusive passenger handling services provider for all international flights. Baghdad International Airport re-opened in July 2020, following a four-month suspension of flights due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The upgraded infrastructure, facilities and technology will contribute heavily to these airline operations including automated passenger departure systems, enhanced safety and security, productivity and on time performance (OTP).

El-Houry highlighted:

"With the pandemic introducing new elements to the passenger experience, shorter queues and faster airport processes are essential. As a leading provider of airport and aviation services, we recognize our duty to ensure efficient and effortless travel for passengers as NAS will offer a variety of services such as wireless check-in and boarding devices, lost luggage tracking, meet and assist, etc. to ensure an enhanced passenger experience with the highest levels of safety."

NAS is one of the fastest growing aviation services providers in the emerging markets and this new win demonstrates its continued fast-paced growth.

Offering ground handling to over 100 airline customers and operating lounges in more than 45 airports, NAS's portfolio of services also includes meet and assist, cargo management, airport technologies, fixed base operations, terminal management, aviation training and travel solutions. With its affiliation with leading industry organizations, NAS follows international aviation standards with certifications from ISO, EMS, RA3 and OHSAS practices.

NAS is also one of the first ground handlers in the world to obtain the IATA's Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) certification illustrating the company's commitment to providing high quality services, with a focus on safety and security.

