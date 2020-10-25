Iraqi Startups' Ecosystem Monitor

The research is based on evaluating 14 different entrepreneurial frameworks derived from experts' evaluations for each of the different frameworks.

Also, it provides a comparison with some MENA countries and gives recommendations to develop each framework and the ecosystem in general.

This publication is part of Business LANDSCAPE series which a series of research publication aims to highlight the current situation of Iraq's economy and private sector through publishing researches and data and make it freely available for the benefit of investors, and the local and international community

This study is published in partnership with GIZ.

Click here to download the full report.

(Source: Kapita, in partnership with GIZ)