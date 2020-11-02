New Private Jet Service from Basra Airport

AIRSADA, the private jet charter company based in Istanbul, has announced new direct flights from Basra International Airport.

Flying directly to airports around the world, including cities such as London, Paris, Milan, Moscow, and Quanzhou, the new service promises to help make private jet travel more accessible for Iraqi and international clients.

Commenting on the launch, Founder and CEO Tolga Urcu told Iraq Business News:

"AIRSADA is committed to continuous improvement and the highest levels of service.

"Covid-19 is just one of the reasons why people now prefer to use private air travel to keep them connected to other people and cultures, whether for business or for pleasure."