Barzani visits Europe seeking Trade and Investment

By on 9th November 2020 in Investment, Iraq Industry & Trade News

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday headed to Europe to meet with senior European officials to discuss the benefits of increased trade with the Kurdistan Region and to strengthen diplomatic ties.

The Prime Minister will lead a government delegation visiting several European countries as part of the Kurdistan Regional Government's roadmap to diversify its economy and attract foreign investment.

Prime Minister Barzani will meet with European officials and business leaders to explore opportunities and discuss trade issues of mutual interest.

(Source: KRG)

