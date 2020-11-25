By Miriam Muller and Matthew Wai-Poi, for World Bank Blogs. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



What gets in their way? A closer look into why so few women work in Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon

Less than 15 percent of women participate in the labor market in Iraq and Jordan, and only 26% do in Lebanon.

These are among the lowest women labor participation rates worldwide.

In a context of instability, crises, fiscal constraints and conflict which has led to few new jobs being created, the World Bank has been supporting women's equal access to the labor market.

(Picture credit: Govt of Iraq)