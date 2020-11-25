By Mustafa Saadoun for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq increases deficit to pay salaries

The Iraqi parliament approved on November 12th the funding deficit law, entitling the government to borrow 12 trillion dinars ($10 billion) from internal and external parties in an effort to pay state employees who have seen their salaries delayed for nearly two months.

The loan value decreased from 41 trillion dinars ($34 billion) to 12 trillion dinars under the new law.

