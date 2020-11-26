Experts discuss fate of the Iraqi Dinar

By John Lee.
At a webinar hosted by the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) yesterday, a team of experts presented and discussed their insights on the Iraqi government's recent White Paper, and on the challenges and opportunities facing the country.
On the subject of the Iraqi currency, Frank Gunter, Professor of Economics at Lehigh University, commented:
"As the international reserves of Iraq decrease ... this is going to put pressure for a depreciation or loss of value of the dinar ... and that might be a good thing.
"The dinar was deliberately appreciated, increased in value, by almost 20 percent. It has made exports from Iraq uncompetitive; it has led to a huge amount of imports into Iraq because the foreign products are so cheap.
"Maybe a possible reaction to the fiscal constraint is to devalue the dinar, so that every dollar of oil sales will buy more dinar, which will allow payment of the salaries and pensions and the infrastructure."
While agreeing that the dinar was overvalued, Hadi Al Damirji, of MIT's Sloan School of Management, urged some caution, in case a devaluation would lead to a further run on the dinar:
"I totally agree with the philosophy of keeping the dinar lower, but when is the right time to move it?"
Suggesting a conrolled devaluation, in combination with incentives to reduce public sector salary commitments, Shwan Aziz, former Chief of staff to the Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister, said:
"[We must] protect those groups that have dinars in the banks, or those contractors who have not been paid for so many years ... [but] controlled devaluation, it seems, is unavoidable."
For more information, and a link to the full discussion, please click here.
Really? How is devaluing the Dinar supposed to help the average citizen of Iraq? How is making a loaf of bread more expensive a good thing to do?
Whose kidding who here? The goal is to draw all the Dinars back out of the pockets of those who have invested in this currency, without any concern as to how it will hurt the average citizen of Iraq.
I agree devaluing will just ruin the currency in the long run
Devaluing Iraqi Dinars will be good step toward decrease the salary value that paid to government staff , we all know that during the last 15 years many people been hired by government without having any need only to get votes during election .This step is a most to make people think of private sectors , government sectors are overloaded . Young people run to get government job , if the salaries are not attractive , they will seek other options like getting small business . Big salaries create lazy society as we have now .
@George: Because it's the welfare of the average citizen of Iraq that 's uppermost in your thoughts, right?
I know many people that foolishly bought Iraqi Dinar thinking it would revaluate in the future .
At this moment its only worth a few pennies per Dinar . This move will kill any hope of recovering any of these poor peoples investment I suppose .
In no way does devaluing make sense. An analogy would be an individual deep in debt intentionally taking a lesser paying job. That person, like Iraq would NEVER be able to meet financial obligations.
Since IQD is held at a "program rate" and is listed as an exotic, non-tradeable currency, a better solution would be to remove restrictions and allow the IQD into international commerce.
Yes, yes, I get it. Let's improve the economy by devaluing the currency, giving the citizens and the government LESS buying power. This will help the economy by requiring MORE dinar into the system.
Kind of like the famous photos of German citizens needing wheelbarrows full of money to buy a loaf of bread during the Weimar Republic.
I'm sure that will work.
This is just people's opinions! I've been in this investment for years! The IMF MADE A AGREEMENT WITH IRAQ ALONG WITH THE WORLD BANK.... IRAQI DINAR WILL BE SET TO A $1.20 for a year (backed by a basket of currencies) then later they will return to what iraqi dinar was... $3.47! Kuwait did this in 1991 revaluation of their currency! Go look it up DUMB ASS!
Why is the devaluation even an option?
Devaluation against what, the USD?
It's worth nothing now anyway, will devaluating it more make any difference other making basic living more expensive? This whole idea is contrary to the apparent motivation to increase the value of their currency, in country then internationally, or are all the articles about such a thing a load of rubbish, lies, lies, and more lies???? Someone is telling false information.
On the contrary, devaluing the currency for a while will be good for them. Also if it actually devalues I'm going to buy a boat load more of it.... always buy on the dip. It's just part of the strategy for their economic strength down the road. The first thing Trump said when he got in office was the value of the US dollar is too strong, i.e. it's too expensive for other countries to do business with us. His devaluing the dollar actually strengthened its usage. If Iraq devalues its currency now it in no way means it won't increase the value later. Decreasing now would actually set the stage for increased usage and increased value in the future.