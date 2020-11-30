Tabib Baghdad secures more Funding

By John Lee.

An online platform that connects Iraqi patients to doctors has reportedly raised a six-figure sum in its latest round of fundraising.

According to Startup MGZN, Tabib Baghdad raised the money through the recently-launched Iraqi Angel Investors Network, led by KAPITA and Nass Al Iraq.

It adds that the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) gave a grant of $20,000 towards this round, as part of its support to the Angel Network and the Iraqi startup ecosystem, as part of its "ICT for Youth in Iraq" scheme.

Tabib Baghdad started operations in Baghdad in 2018, and plans to cover the rest of Iraq in the coming year.

(Source: Startup MGZN)