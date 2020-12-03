Fix-it Wins Local Stage of the Seedstars Competition

The 94 local winners of the Seedstars World Competition (SSW) 2020 have been announced and maintenance service startup Fix-it is set to represent Iraq in the next round of the competition.

From the MENA region, 18 startups are set to compete for a spot at the Global Finale, where the grand prize is $500K in funding. For more information about the competition, visit the Seedstars website: https://seedsta.rs/2HrNglF

The next phase of the competition takes the local winners to the regional stage. From the regionals, 10 startups will receive USD 50K in growth program investment as well as the chance to compete at the Grand Finale for a shot at the Global Winner prize of USD 500K in equity investment.

For the MENA region, there are 18 startups moving on to the next stage. This year, the SSW20 local winner of Iraq is maintenance service startup Fix-it (http://www.fixitiq.com), the first application in Iraq that facilitates the request for maintenance services without the need to wait and waste time and effort.

As a local winner, Fix-it is set to compete alongside the other local winners in the MENA region.

(Source: Seedstars)