Najaf launches Road Project with Saudi Arabia

By John Lee.
The Governor of Najaf governorate has announced a new road project linking the governorate with Saudi Arabia.
Luay Al-Yassiry (pictured) is quoted as saying that the project will include the paving a 239-kilometer road, and the building of border outlets and areas for trade.
The first phase of the project includes paving 20 kilometres of the road, with the construction of a 288 metre-long bridge in Wadi Hasab.
The Arar border crossing linking Iraq and Saudi Arabia reopened last month following a 30-year closure.
(Source: Middle East Monitor)
