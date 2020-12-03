Navigate

Najaf launches Road Project with Saudi Arabia

By on 3rd December 2020 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

The Governor of Najaf governorate has announced a new road project linking the governorate with Saudi Arabia.

Luay Al-Yassiry (pictured) is quoted as saying that the project will include the paving a 239-kilometer road, and the building of border outlets and areas for trade.

The first phase of the project includes paving 20 kilometres of the road, with the construction of a 288 metre-long bridge in Wadi Hasab.

The Arar border crossing linking Iraq and Saudi Arabia reopened last month following a 30-year closure.

(Source: Middle East Monitor)

