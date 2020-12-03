German Firm wins Contract to Digitise KRG Public Services

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has presided over the contract signing ceremony between the Ministry of Interior and Germany's Mühlbauer Group to digitalize key public services.

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister said that the KRG has no choice but to move forward with technological advancements, recalling the cabinet's agenda on digitalization and commitment to modernizing the civil service.

The project will see driver license and vehicle registration digital services in the next twelve months, benefiting almost 2 million citizens.

Drivers are expected to move to new smart cards with the ability to offer additional public services. This will end dependence on paperwork and provide mobile police with the technology necessary to instantly identify drivers and vehicles, bringing more certainty to public registries.

Prime Minister Barzani emphasized the cross-government benefits. He said:

"Starting next year each Kurdistani citizen will become a proud owner of a digital identity. This will create our first digital population information system - a prerequisite for the delivery of digital services."

He added that the 13-month negotiation has led to more than $7 million in savings to the public and a deal that reflects the cabinet's vision and the needs of the people.

He also spoke about ongoing efforts to streamline public and government services, cut back on regulation, and increase internal revenues.

Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed Khalid, also speaking at the event, highlighted the newly expanded scope of the project and stronger contractual terms now added to the contract. He said that the KRG and Baghdad have agreed on the new designs for driver licenses.

(Source: KRG)