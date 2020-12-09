Switzerland hopes to Reopen Embassy in Baghdad

By John Lee.

Switzerland is hoping to reopen its embassy in Baghdad early next year.

The announcement was made after the Chief of Iraq's Protocol Department, Mr. Ali Shamran, met with the Swiss ambassador to Iraq residing in Amman, Mr. Lukas Gasser, and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them.

Mr. Shamran said reopening the embassy was important in strengthening cooperation between the two countries, and said the Ministry would provide all the necessary facilities to achieve this goal.

(Source: Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs)