German Firm "the Only Certification Body" for Imports into Iraq

By John Lee.

Germany's TÜV Rheinland has said it has been named as the only certification body for Iraq's new "Certificate of Registration (CoR)" procedure.

In a statement, the company said all manufacturers and suppliers who export goods to Iraq will in future require a registration certificate, which was issued in accordance with the new procedure. "The certificate is therefore a mandatory requirement in order to receive an import license for Iraq", it said.

It continued:

"The authorities in Iraq have been gradually implementing the CoR process since October 1, 2020, depending on the product category. The aim of the CoR process is to screen manufacturers and suppliers before they are granted an import permit for Iraq. This preliminary check is intended to protect end users and at the same time reduce the risk for importers and dealers.

"As a certification body, TÜV Rheinland carries out the verification process for manufacturers and suppliers who export to the country as part of the procedure and issues the registration certificate."

Andreas Höfer, Executive Vice President of the Systems division at TÜV Rheinland, added:

"We supported the Iraqi government in creating a transparent and attractive business environment for all dealers who want to gain access to the Iraqi market and thus gain competitive advantages."

As one of the five largest importers in the Middle East, Iraq is a strategic market and an important destination for exporters in world trade.

(Source: TUV Rheinland)