By John Lee.

The Iraqi cabinet has authorised the Director General of the General Company of Iraqi Ports to sign a contract with the South Korean company Daewoo to construct the first phase of the Al-Faw Great Port project in Basra.

The project will be supervised by the Italian consulting company Technital.

Reuters reports that the contract is worth $2.625 billion.

More here.

(Sources: Govt of Iraq, Reuters)