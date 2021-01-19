Navigate

Iraq Finalises Oil Exports for December

By on 19th January 2021 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for December of 88,211,750 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.846 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 2.709 million bpd exported in November.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 85,195,608 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,016,142 barrels. There were no exports to Jordan, due to the expiration of the contract between the two countries.

Revenues for the month were $4.235 billion at an average price of $48.013 per barrel.

November's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

