Oil Exports Slightly Up for January

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced initial oil exports for January of 88,922,697 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.868 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 2.846 million bpd exported in December.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 85,870,503 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,052,194 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $4.739 billion at an average price of $53.294 per barrel.

December's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)