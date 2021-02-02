Navigate

Navigation

Oil Exports Slightly Up for January

By on 2nd February 2021 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced initial oil exports for January of 88,922,697 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.868 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 2.846 million bpd exported in December.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 85,870,503 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,052,194 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $4.739 billion at an average price of $53.294 per barrel.

December's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

Related posts:

Iraq Oil Exports Fall in January Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for January Iraq Finalises Oil Exports for December Iraq's May Oil Revenue Slightly Up
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply