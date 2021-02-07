Navigate

Launching Erbil Innovation House

By on 7th February 2021 in Iraq Education and Training News, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Re:Coded, the non-profit organization providing free coding bootcamps and digital skills training, has announced that is it is re-launching Re:Coded House in Erbil with a new name and management.

It has teamed up with the global tech non-profit Field Ready, who will take over the daily operations and re-name the facility Erbil Innovation House.

Erbil Innovation House will be a co-working space together with a maker-space supporting the local community.

The House is open for local entrepreneurs, makers, creatives and technologists offering desk space, meeting rooms, coffee, tea and snacks, and within the maker-space traditional workshop tools, and the latest manufacturing and prototyping technologies.

More here.

(Source: Re:Coded)

