Martrade Group joins IBBC

Martrade Group is a privately owned shipping, port and terminal operator, and logistics service provider, offering worldwide services.

Headquartered in Germany, the Group has also interests in communication services, real estate, land & terminal development projects across the globe. The Group traces its origin to the early 1970s, when the founder and main shareholder commenced as niche shipping operator specialized on the steel industry. Since then, Martrade has expanded its service offering to include logistics door to door services, port and terminal operations and value-added services.

The high focus on Middle East and the commitment to Iraq resulted in ownership and own operations of terminals in Umm Qasr and Khor Al Zubair ports in close collaboration with the port authorities. For more than 25 Years, Martrade has offered the full supply chain and project management scope to the market. The end to end services with mostly 'owned assets' are praised by our clients from the Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, construction and other industries.

The Group operates with a multicultural team of professionals, having significant experience in their functional and geographical areas of specialization that allows optimization of performance. Martrade Group stands out by its innovative problem-solving approach also in the most complex and extraordinary geopolitical environments.

The founder and owner of Martrade Group, Mr Gunther Hahn said:

"We, at Martrade Group, always focus on providing tailor-made solutions for our clients in exceptional circumstances by being close to them and understanding their requirements in detail. Our association with IBBC brings us another step closer to our clients and industry. We thank IBBC for making us a part of this elite club and look forward to contributing towards its objectives."

Mr Christophe Michels, MD of IBBC says:

"IBBC are delighted to welcome Martrade, who have been investing and working to support Iraq for the long term. We are certain they will find good opportunities to collaborate and work with IBBC's International and Iraqi members and promote the cause of private business in Iraq."

(Source: IBBC)