IBBC Welcomes Iraq's New Simplified Visa Scheme

By John Lee.

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has welcomed Iraq's decision to lift the requirement to obtain entry visas prior to arrival in Iraq.

In a statement on Tuesday, Christophe Michels, Managing Director of the IBBC, said:

"The IBBC has long lobbied for a simpler access to Iraq for business-people, and this program very much meets our requirements and saves time, cost and disruption for business travelers.

"It will lead to normalisation of business travel and should remove some of the barriers to investment and business activity in the country."

This program will be applicable to citizens of the UK, EU and USA among others, and represents a considerable reduction in the bureaucracy involved in entering Iraq and a simplification in obtaining access to the country.

Citizens of these countries will be able to pay for and obtain visas on arrival at Iraqi airports, land, and sea border crossings. However, they must comply with all preventive health measures as implemented by the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety.

More countries may be added to the above list based on the economic and other needs of Iraq According to the Iraqi government, this aims to support investment and work in Iraq.

(Source: IBBC)