Iraq Finalises Oil Exports for February

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for February of 82,877,757 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.960 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 2.868 million bpd exported in January.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 79,105,329 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,727,428 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $5.013 billion at an average price of $60.487 per barrel.

January's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)