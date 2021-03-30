Navigate

Iraq signs 4 Major Energy Deals with Total

By on 30th March 2021 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has signs an agreement of principles with the French company Total for four major energy projects in the country:

  1. Plants to collect and refine associated natural gas at the fields of Artawi [Ratawi], West Qurna 2, Majnoon, Tuba [Subba] and Lahais [Luhais]. This will include a Central Gas Complex at Artawi;
  2. Development of the Artawi field;
  3. The integrated seawater project [Common Seawater Supply Project (CSSP)?], which the ministry has been trying to implement for more than ten years; and,
  4. A 1,000MW solar energy plant.

Full statement here (Arabic)

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

