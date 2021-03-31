Iraq to Buy More Pfizer Vaccine

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Following discussions, the Cabinet approved the purchase of an "additional quantity" of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (coronavirus), but did not specify the amount.

As a result of the steady increase in the number of coronavirus infections, the Cabinet also authorised the Minister of Health to contract with retired doctors and specialists to fill the shortage in health institutions. They will be paid a monthly amount of 1 million Iraqi dinars.

It was also agreed to include foreign diplomats, and workers in international organizations and companies, in the vaccination program, "taking into account the principle of reciprocity".

(Source: Office of the Prime Minister)