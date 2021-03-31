Cabinet Extends Contracts of KBR and Antonoil at Majnoon

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet has approved the renewal of two contracts at the Majnoon oil field.



Chinese company Anton Oilfield Services Group (Antonoil) is to continue to provide Integrated Field Management, while the American company KBR will provide Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM).



The decision allows for the extension of the contracts for two more years, with an option to increase that to three years.

Both companies were awarded the contract by Basra Oil Company (BOC) in 2018, when BOC took over operations at Majnoon from Shell.

(Source: Office of the Prime Minister)