Completion of ME's first Refuse-Derived Fuel Project

By John Lee.

Germany's Eggersmann Group has reportedly completed the commissioning of the Middle East's first RDF (Refuse Derived Fuel) bio-drying project in Sulaymaniyah.

According to Cemnet, the client, "a local cement producer, negotiated a 20-year agreement for receiving waste from the municipality at the agreed tipping fee per tonne".

Eggersmann's website says that contracts were signed with Faruk Group in December 2018 for the construction of a mechanical-biological waste treatment plant at Sulaymaniyah.

The plant is designed for an annual throughput capacity of 380,000 tonnes.

(Sources: Cemnet, Eggersmann)