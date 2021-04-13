Iraqi Govt Relaxes Monetary Policy

By John Lee.

The Iraqi government has said it is relaxing monetary policy to help businesses and people on low incomes.

Ammar Mohammed (pictured), the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), said the measures include the provision of "soft" loans up to a value of 15 million Iraqi dinars (IQD) [$10,250], with no interest and a commission of four percent, to be repaid over five years.

He also said the government has launched a 5-trillion-dinar [$3.4 billion] initiative to support businesses with very low interest loans.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)