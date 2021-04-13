Iraqi PM lays Foundation Stone for $4bn Refinery Project

By John Lee.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has laid the foundation stone for the South Refineries Company (SRC)'s new Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) complex at Basrah Refinery.
The project will be built by Japan's JGC Corporation, and will increase refinery capacity by 55,000 barrels per day (bpd).
It will be funded by a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

(Sources: Iraqi Ministry of Oil, Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister)
