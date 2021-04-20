Axens to support Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project

By John Lee.

French-based Axens -- part of the IFP Energies Nouvelles group -- has said it is pleased to continue working with JGC Corporation on the Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi laid the foundation stone for the $4bn-project.

In a statement, the company said:

Part of Iraq's Ministry of Oil, the state-owned South Refineries Company (SRC) executed the upgrading of its refinery located in Basrah, Iraq by implementing a new refining plant adjacent to the existing refinery facility. The Basrah Upgrading Project is now reaching the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) phase carried out by JGC Corporation (JGC).

Axens is pleased to continue being involved in this important Iraqi project, which will increase the gasoline and diesel production along with other oil products, reducing the national refined products imports. The Basrah Upgrading Project will also improve oil refinery efficiency of the complete facility.

Different Axens' technologies were selected and will be used:

a Diesel hydrotreatment unit (Prime-DTM)

a VGO Hydrotreating unit

a VGO FCC unit

an oligomerization unit (PolynaphthaTM)

Thus, an integrated scheme around the FCC unit is implemented thanks to Axens' unique position for a complete FCC suite of technologies from pre-treatment to post-treatment. The PolynaphthaTM technology downstream the FCC unit for oligomerization of light olefins aims at maximizing gasoline production.

With this award, another reference is added to the long list of more than 300 FCC projects. Industrial successes in this domain keep the FCC Alliance as a global leader with a track record of 4 new grassroots FCC units started up in the past 4 years.

In addition, Axens will provide catalysts & adsorbents, key technology features such as proprietary equipment, trainings and technical services.

Jacques Rault, Conversion & clean fuels Business Line Director, Process Licensing at Axens, said:

"The Basrah refinery is expanding its operations by increasing its gasoline and diesel production while improving the fuels quality. This will help to solve one of the main challenges to lower national petroleum products imports revitalizing the Iraqi refining sector damaged by war and deterioration. South Refineries Company selected Axens for its wide and proven experience in refining as a partner to supply technologies but also to support throughout the whole project."

Ibraheem Al-Salihi, FCC Project Manager, South Refineries Company, said:

"The Iraqi Ministry of Oil and the Southern Refineries Company with the support of the Japanese government represented by the JICA Organization are doing great work to complete the Basrah Refinery Development / FCC Project by adopting the latest technologies and designs provided by Axens. With the construction contract signed with the Japanese company JGC on October 1, 2020 and then activated on February 15, 2021, the project activities started according to the agreed schedule. Among other developments, we are pleased to complete this vital and important project that supports the production of oil derivatives meeting international standards and environmental requirements adopted in this field and relieves the burden of oil products imports."

(Source: Axens)