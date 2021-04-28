By Diyari Salih, for Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Why is the Biden administration Optimistic about Iraq?

Earlier this month, the United States and Iraq engaged in a third round of their "strategic dialogue." Topics of discussion included energy, economy, culture, education-and most importantly, security.

The Apr. 7 discussions were the first of their kind under the new US administration led by President Joe Biden. In his inaugural address back in January, Biden vowed to forge a new path in foreign policy based on diplomacy rather than forcefulness.

As such, Washington has struck an optimistic tone on Iraq thus far. But given the wide range of intractable issues the country is facing, what is the basis of this optimism?

The full report can be viewed here (registration required).