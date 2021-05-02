Iraq Finalises Oil Exports for March

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for March of 91,311,929 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.946 million barrels per day (bpd), down slightly from the 2.960 million bpd exported in February.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 88,240,184 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,071,745 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $5.789 billion at an average price of $63.371 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)