Iraq Oil Export Volumes Flat for April

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for April of 88,398,319 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.947 million barrels per day (bpd), effectively the same as the 2.946 million bpd exported in March.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 85,534,916 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 2,863,403 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $5.525 billion at an average price of $62.505 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)