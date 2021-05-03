Navigate

Navigation

Iraq Oil Export Volumes Flat for April

By on 3rd May 2021 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for April of 88,398,319 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.947 million barrels per day (bpd), effectively the same as the 2.946 million bpd exported in March.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 85,534,916 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 2,863,403 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $5.525 billion at an average price of $62.505 per barrel.

March's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

Related posts:

Iraq announces Oil Export Data for Sept Iraq Oil Exports slightly Down in March Iraq Finalises Oil Exports for March Preliminary Oil Export Figures for August
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply